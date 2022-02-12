First Manhattan Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

