First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.72

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.72 and traded as high as $25.72. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 448,741 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,655,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,531 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,022,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter.

