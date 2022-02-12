Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.52

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as low as $15.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 14,397 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
