FLETA (FLETA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $67.75 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

