Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRLN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

