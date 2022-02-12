Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.08

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.08 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 28.80 ($0.39). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 117,712 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.08. The stock has a market cap of £84.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.