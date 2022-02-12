Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.18

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.18 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 193.38 ($2.62). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 125,266 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £203.89 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.18.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.