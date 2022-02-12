GateToken Market Cap Hits $528.40 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $528.40 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00015849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00104324 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,197,701 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

