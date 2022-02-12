Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.03. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 98,286 shares.

The company has a market cap of $62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

