Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.