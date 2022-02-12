Gravity Finance Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $948,983.24 and approximately $358.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.