Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.92. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 8,469 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

