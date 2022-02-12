Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.32

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.32 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 220.50 ($2.98). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.93), with a volume of 1,562,532 shares traded.

GKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

