Hacken Token (HAI) One Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and $1.55 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,433,496 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.