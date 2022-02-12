Hamster (HAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $242,847.00

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Hamster has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $242,847.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

