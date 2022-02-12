HARD Protocol Market Cap Achieves $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.49 or 0.06883953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,173.53 or 0.99886943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006363 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.