Head-To-Head Review: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 2.11 $1.41 billion $4.96 9.39

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omnichannel Acquisition and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 22.28% 9.33% 2.74%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

