Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00191478 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.00468095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00064801 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

