HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $34,443.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00037771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104751 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

