Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.98

Shares of Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.98 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.57). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 313,053 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

