Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 11,775 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 658.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.