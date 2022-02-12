Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 8,244 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $183.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

