Horizon Investments LLC Buys 39,669 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,050.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EOG stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

