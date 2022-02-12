Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

