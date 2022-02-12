Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 114,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 53,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $509.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.