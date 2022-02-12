Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.48 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

