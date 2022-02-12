Horizon Investments LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $227.50 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.