Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.79 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

