Horizon Investments LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.