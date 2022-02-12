Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $566.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $616.20 and a 200-day moving average of $596.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

