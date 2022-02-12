Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 11,781 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 642.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

