Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,075 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $71.90 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

