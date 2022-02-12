Horizon Investments LLC Sells 35,708 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,589,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,892,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,181,000 after buying an additional 325,609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after buying an additional 77,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

