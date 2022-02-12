Horizon Investments LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

