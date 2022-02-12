Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 221.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

