Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $42,272.90 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $42,272.90 or 1.00250467 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $2.57 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

