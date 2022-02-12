Huobi BTC Price Tops $42,204.14 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $42,204.14 or 1.00015349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $6.35 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

