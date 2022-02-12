HYCON Reaches Market Cap of $416,758.70 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $416,758.70 and approximately $28,952.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051452 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

