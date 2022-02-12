Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0861 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $139,151.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00126186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00195162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,703,764 coins and its circulating supply is 57,243,312 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.