IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $128.86 million and approximately $147.83 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,539,386 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

