Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$3.95. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 30,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$554.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 752,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$2,407,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,553,986 shares in the company, valued at C$49,772,755.20.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

