Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$3.95. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 30,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$554.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15.
Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.
