InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $0.63

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.77 or 0.06860917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.04 or 0.99982583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006382 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

