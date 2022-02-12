Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.01

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.01 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 75.60 ($1.02). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 75.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.01. The company has a market capitalization of £43.55 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total value of £234,000 ($316,430.02).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

