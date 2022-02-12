Invesco Ltd. Acquires 27,725 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Cintas worth $254,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,057.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

