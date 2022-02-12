Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of Xylem worth $297,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $89.24 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

