Invesco Ltd. Buys 696,482 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 696,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Match Group worth $298,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

