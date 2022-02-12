Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,435,681 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.22% of Autohome worth $252,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $691,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

