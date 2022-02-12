Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Kinder Morgan worth $261,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

