Invesco Ltd. Has $243.07 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Public Storage worth $243,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $358.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.