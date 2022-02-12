Invesco Ltd. Has $245.50 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Realty Income worth $245,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.49 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

